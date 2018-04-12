Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stefan Johansen has called for his teammates to pile the pressure on Cardiff City by continuing to win three points as the season comes to a close.

The Cottagers lie a point ahead of the Bluebirds but Neil Warnock's side have a game in hand against Derby on April 24th.

The 27-year-old sees the White's remaining fixtures as cup finals and has admitted that the squad have had their eye on Cardiff's progress.

He said: "It's all cup finals now really. It's just about getting three points and putting pressure on Cardiff. Of course we are but they have a game in hand.

"We're going to go into every game and put pressure on and see what they are all about. They've already lost a couple of points so we're going to see when the season is finished where we are going to be. We just need to focus on ourselves and winning games.

"Obviously you have an eye on them as well. They had that second place, not now but they have had it. We have had a look at them but the main focus has been ourselves and will be until the end of the season.

"Let them focus on themselves and see where it takes them."

The Norwegian international had goalscoring aspirations at the start of the season and has managed eight so far. Now he's not bothered who puts the ball in the net.

"Yeah it's alright I had hoped to make double figures. It's the part of the season where you don't care who scores or assists or whatever you just want three points and that is it."

