The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

18-year-old Mikolaj Kwietniewski has left Craven Cottage to join Polish side Legia Warsaw for an undisclosed fee.

The transfer was confirmed yesterday evening as Kwietniewski brought to an end his four-and-a-half-year stay with Fulham.

The youngster had joined the west London side from Korona when he was just 14 after being spotted by scouts at a tournament before progressing through the Fulham ranks.

He made 10 appearances in Premier League 2 and had three outings in this season's Checkatrade trophy against Portsmouth, Charlton and Crawley Town.

Kwietniewski has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Legia and will wear the number 17 shirt.

The Warsaw club's technical director said: "Our scouting department characterized Nicholas as a very talented young player and when the opportunity arose to bring him down, we did.

"He has been training and developing in the very good Fulham academy for the last years. His move to Legia is part of our plan to invest in the future that we announced.

"Nicholas will have time to adapt to the club, because we think about him in the long term, but we hope that in the future he will become an important, stable player of the first team."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .