The gap to Cardiff and automatic promotion is down to five points after a solid 2-0 win from Fulham this evening.
Kevin McDonald opened the scoring, though he didn't know much about it until the ball was already in the net, while Mitrovic finished a scything counter-attack when Tom Cairney laid the ball off for him 12 yards out.
Losing to Sunderland seems a long time ago as Fulham remain in third place and two points clear of Aston Villa, who beat Reading 3-0.
What does Slavisa Jokanovic think? Is automatic promotion still a probability?
We'll have it all live, below:
Saiss reaction for second goal
It hurts because we went with everything at them. At that point we were on top.
Midfielders pinching the ball
Back four were going one v one and coming out with the ball.
It’s evident in the performance for me, you know that everyone’s giving everything. You’ve got to flip that and be in control and tread a fine line and be right at the edge.
Team in the dressing room
They’re frustrated yeah.
I was angry, not with the players, jealous of Fulham.
Everything in the game, decision, injuries, it was frustrating.
Fulham
He’s doing a great job with the way that they play. He’s built a good team over the last couple of years.
This could be their year!
Frustrating period
Last four games the performances have been decent.
We’ve missed opportunities and that’s why we’ve not got the points we deserve.
You see it every season people want to always play midtable teams. But there was nothing evident that we were midtable.
That’s what we we’ve got to do try and spoil the party for the top teams and cause heartbreak for those near the bottom
Second half
The pleasing thing is when Fulham go in front they usually keep the ball.
But we went at the right times. Second half we were never once passive.
When we won the ball we kept the ball and played forwards.
Concerned after the first half?
Not concerned because Fulham do that to everybody.
When we started passing the ball we caused them problems. Last fifteen, twenty minutes of the first half we started pinching the ball higher.
In the big moments they were good.
Win as a team, lose as a team. Three or four moments that we were in control of, went against us. Some pleasing things to come out of the game but really frustrated.
Disappointing?
Frustration, anger, pleased, everything really.
Paul Heckingbottom in the hot seat
Next manger in
That's all from Slav
Answers perhaps as expected, but Fulham are still in the race for automatic promotion and that’s what’s important
Win every game enough?
We are going to try. Next game we are going to play against Sheffield Wednesday and I will try and support the team.
This time next week?
We must focus on our job. The situation with Cardiff is out of my control
Pleased with performance so far?
My job is to not be satisfied my job is to push my players harder. This game against Leeds is now part of the history. If i am happy or unhappy is not so important.
All of the Championship teams are fighting for big targets and still we are in the season where we can be successful.
Now, I am not satisfied because it is not important. I am proud how my teams tries to push and win the games. I am proud because they did not give up in any moment.
Push them too hard ahead of play offs
I try to make my job but I don’t know how I can start and prepare for a game in the second week of May.
The best preparation for us to try and push hard and push for the next game.
We will try and win this game.
Cardiff?
I don’t know (if we can make up the points). What we can do is try to prepare ourselves and be ready for the next game.
There is enough ambition to fight for three points and everything depends on Cardiff. They must lose something for us to catch them. They have five points which is a big difference between us. Now they have hard game but I believe they are going to win.
We are going to try and make our job and in the end this is a race and we are going to chase them. We will try and make them drop
McDonald played well
Kevin McDonald made some great work for the team, he tried to find some kind of balance.
It’s not easy job for him because he must cover big space, he msut always be at high level because his job is not an easy job.
Nobody usually asks about him but he is important for us
Mitrovic
He’s been very good for us. It’s an important sign for us that he scored another goal
It’s important our striker scores goals.
McDonald goal
Mitrovic missed one very good chance but when you get in the box many times and create many chances you can be lucky
He's here, good night?
Yes we played well.
We were very lucky to score first goal.
They started to connect better especially Saiss. After Bettenelli made a great save we showed our quality to score a second goal
Ratings
While we wait, take a look at Ryan O’Donovan’s ratings.
Hello
Another night at Craven Cottage and another home win for Fulham!
Two points clear of Aston Villa and five behind Cardiff isn’t a bad place to be at this stage of the season.
We’re waiting for both Paul Heckingbottom and Slavisa Jokanovic so stick with us!