The gap to Cardiff and automatic promotion is down to five points after a solid 2-0 win from Fulham this evening.

Kevin McDonald opened the scoring, though he didn't know much about it until the ball was already in the net, while Mitrovic finished a scything counter-attack when Tom Cairney laid the ball off for him 12 yards out.

Losing to Sunderland seems a long time ago as Fulham remain in third place and two points clear of Aston Villa, who beat Reading 3-0.

What does Slavisa Jokanovic think? Is automatic promotion still a probability?

We'll have it all live, below:

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.