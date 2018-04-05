The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham are up for a double Manager and Player of the Month award yet again for March, with Slavisa Jokanovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic both being nominated.

March was another unbeaten month for the Cottagers, who have now went 18 matches without the taste of defeat, where they recorded four wins and a draw playing the likes of Preston and Sheffield United.

The Serbian boss is up against some familiar competition in Milwall's Neil Harris and Neil Warnock of Cardiff who were both nominated in February, they will be joined by Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

This is the third consecutive month that Jokanovic has been nominated for the award, but he is yet to win it since Fulham began their impressive run.

His countryman and Newcastle loanee Mitrovic has been nominated as Player of the Month with five goals in as many matches during March.

The award sheet for the 23-year-old reads: "Has provided the missing piece of the Fulham puzzle since joining on loan in January.

"His strength and ability to hold the ball up, bringing teammates into play, have been matched by his finishing ability with five goals in as many games.

He's up against Oli McBurnie of Barnsley, Sean Maguire of Preston North End and Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson

The winner will be announced on Friday March 9.

