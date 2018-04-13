The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Warnock ramped up the pressure on Fulham, suggesting the Cottagers were expected to win every game - but could slip against Sunderland.

Now, Slavisa Jokanovic is employing some mind games of his own.

The Fulham boss praised the credentials of the Bluebirds, suggesting nobody could beat Cardiff but that Warnock's side would drop points to Reading in the run-in.

The Serbian coach had been understated when talking about the race for second place, but this time he didn't hold back.

He said: "Warnock is a great man, I don’t see any opponent that can win against Cardiff too.

"They are strong, they are physically impressive. It’s not easy to play against them, they are 100% favourites for tomorrow when they play Norwich.

"Surprises exist in this championship, but I don’t think they’ll be surprised tomorrow. They will drop points with Reading.

"This is long competition, I don’t know, all these teams are quality, Cardiff are all the season in position to be promoted, now we make one step forward but they are in control."

Things are getting exciting.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.