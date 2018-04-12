Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well looks at that, the race for second place has been blown wide open and right now Fulham are in the driving seat.

The Bluebirds have a game in hand thanks to that postponed match with Derby and lie just a single point behind the Cottagers but are they losing their bottle?

Defeats to Wolves and Aston Villa will have left doubts in the minds of many, who perhaps though Cardiff would simply have midtable mediocrity to worry about this season rather than a potential foray into the Premier League.

We get the lowdown on what we can expect from the Bluebirds and what has happened so far this from WalesOnline Digital Sports Writer Dominic Booth as the race heads down to the wire.

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Did anyone expect Cardiff to be challenging for automatic promotion at this stage? What has got them into this position?

It's fair to say hardly anyone (outside Neil Warnock's office) expected Cardiff to be top two contenders this season, but the Warnock factor has proved decisive in keeping the Bluebirds in the promotion mix.

The veteran boss bought well in the summer to ensure his team got off to a rapid start. And they've proven tough nuts to crack ever since, relying on a rock solid defence and a swift counter-attack to blitz teams that aren't up to their physical standard.

They've been a streaky side this season too - going on long winning runs while enduring the odd blip - because their best attackers are all confidence players with Warnock's man management skills the catalyst to tip the balance in Cardiff's favour.

Is it a case of character over class?

It would be unfair to suggest Cardiff don't have classy players. Sol Bamba and Junior Hoilett are as good as anyone in the division in their positions, but certainly the whole squad has character in abundance.

(Image: Olly Greenwood/PA Wire)

Even fringe players, like Anthony Pilkington, have come into the side and done a great job, showing that team spirit has stayed strong throughout the season. Cardiff will need more of that for the rest of the campaign, for sure.

Two defeats after incredible run, can Bluebirds rally?

You wouldn't bet against them, although those two defeats will really hurt. Especially the manner of them with late heartache against both Wolves and Villa.

It's now Warnock's job to rally the troops ahead of some tough fixtures, but Cardiff also have leaders on the pitch in Bamba, Sean Morrison and Aron Gunnarsson to galvanise those around them.

With Fulham sneaking ahead - although Cardiff have a game in hand - it will be a mammoth test of the Bluebirds' mettle. So far this season, they've overcome every mental barrier.



Warnock starting to crack after that Wolves outburst?

He might give that impression when he rants at raves at opposition managers and referees, but we're talking about someone who has seven promotions to his name.

He's been here before!

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

So has Jokanovic, mind you, so it's really difficult to tell who will blink first. Both have been playing mind games in the media, claiming their side is the underdog in the hunt for second place.



Missed penalties, Derby cancellation, is fate conspiring against the club?

The Derby postponement may yet work out in Cardiff's favour, as they travel up there on April 24 for their game in hand and will be desperate to beat the Rams to set the record straight.

Those penalties [against Wolves] will certainly be cause for frustration though, but it's about whether Cardiff can forget all that has gone before and hold their nerve for the final furlong.



Thoughts on the run-in?

Cardiff's run-in is a whole lot tougher than Fulham's, with away games at Norwich, Hull and Derby, plus home matches against Nottingham Forest and Reading.

Those games at Cardiff City Stadium ought to yield three points each. But the way Fulham are playing, Cardiff may have to pick up five or six points from the three away games too.

The visit to Carrow Road - where Cardiff have an appalling record of late, failing to win there in 11 years - will prove all important.

If the Bluebirds win there, they get their promotion bid back on course. Fulham's trip to Millwall looks a potential boost for Cardiff.

