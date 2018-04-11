The video will start in 8 Cancel

So, who enjoyed that last night?

Fulham's 1-0 victory over Reading provided just a little bit of redemption for play-off heartbreak but more importantly sent the Cottagers above Cardiff and into the automatic promotion spots for the first time this season.

Craven Cottage was electric as the final whistle approached with chants of 'Cardiff City we're coming for you' filling the stadium - then jubilation as word emerged Jack Grealish had put Villa 1-0 up against the Bluebirds.

Are the Whites going up?

Take a look at the fan reaction below.

