Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Fulham hype train is in full flow right now.

14 matches unbeaten. They've kept a clean sheet in each of their last five home games and won their last nine fixtures at Craven Cottage.

But after a poor autumn Slavisa Jokanovic's team remain five points away from Cardiff City and automatic promotion to the Premier League.

After defeat to Fulham on Tuesday night, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder fully believes that the Whites can claim second place before the season is out however.

He said: "Yeah I do, I think they're on a roll. Respect to Cardiff and what they've done as well from last year to this year. I think it's going to go right to the wire.

"I think it would be a brave man to back against them and I'm not saying that because they beat us tonight.

"They look as if they've got the bit between the teeth and they're obviously an outstanding side in the division and they went close last year. If they got into the play-off final they possibly would have won that, though you can't be certain."

The Sheffield United manager also believes that Fulham are the best team in the league at the moment.

He said: "On current form yeah, overall it's over 30-odd games, they're not. Over the past 10 or 15 games they're quite a way ahead of the nearest challengers and you can see why.

"They're full of confidence, they get a foothold in the game, they control games and they've got that bit at the end that we're all looking for. The one ball from Fredericks to Mitrovic [for the opening goal].

"The quality middle to final third is up there or best in the division at the moment."

Everything Slavisa Jokanovic said after Fulham beat Sheffield United 3-0

Wilder wasn't too dismayed by the defeat and again heaped praise on Fulham.

He said: "There's no disgrace in getting beaten by a team bang in form. They've won every game at home since, I think, the 1st November.

"The quality of the players they've got, you're up against top end Championship players, experienced ones, young players that are outstanding talents, players that have dropped out of the Premier League, players that possibly shouldn't be playing in this division and probably won't be at the end of the season."