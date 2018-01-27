The video will start in 8 Cancel

Following his side's late 3-1 win over Barnsley Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has said Tom Cairney was absent from the squad due to his knee issues.

Rumours emerged overnight that the creative midfielder wanted a move to West Ham and that the Hammers were prepared to launch a £15m bid.

It was then revealed that Cairney had not made the trip to Oakwell but Jokanovic said the issue arose on Friday.

The Serbian said: "I spoke with him yesterday, he's unhappy with this situation he has with the knee, I try force him but he wasn't available to work with us so I didn't bring him today.

"I had plan to bring him on bench but I expect he will be available for next game."

The Cottagers remain in strong position to keep the Scotland international after he signed a contract extension until 2021 last summer and the club are adamant no key players will be leaving this month.

That came amid interest from Newcastle United as Slavisa Jokanovic's side are believed to have knocked back a £20m bid.

Earlier in the window it was reported that West Brom made an approach for the player but a formal bid never materialsed.

