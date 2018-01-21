Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well, what can you learn from a 6-0 win? If there was any doubt, it's clear that Fulham are quite a good team capable of the very best performance on their day.

The win over Burton certainly laid the gauntlet down for the rest of the Championship and the Cottagers are now one point and one place outside of the play-offs and eight points away from second placed Derby and automatic promition.

A slow start to the season but now it's game on.

Here's what we learned:

You can win on the counter-attack even when you dominate possession

The Cottagers' trademark is perhaps their sweeping build up play that uses the whole width of the pitch. Cool, calm, collected.

While that was still very easy on the eye against Burton as Fulham enjoyed 68% possession, what was perhaps more impressive was Slavisa Jokanovic's side's willingness to attack quickly when the opportunity presented itself.

They produced 49 long passes in the match and they were particularly scything in the first half as Rui Fonte and Ryan Sessegnon curved their runs, eager to break free quickly.

While Burton were deep for most of the match, Fulham were keen to exploit any chance there was space behind the Brewers defence as seen in Aboubakar Kamara's goal above.

Oliver Norwood is a more than able deputy to Tom Cairney

The midfielder delivered an exceptionally classy performance this weekend after nervelessly scoring the winning penalty against Middlesbrough last week.

He led Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen in the midfield trio beautifully and provided the cutting edge to the passing carousel that was on show in the first half.

The Brighton loanee completed 90 passes in his 67 minutes, the same number as Johansen did in the full match, and had an 89% success rate.

Norwood also provides complete coverage with his passing with 24.3% being forwards, 18.9% backwards, 27% to the right and 29.7% to the left.

Continually found Ryan Frederick's in acres of space so can clearly expose an opposition's weakness. Couldn't tell Cairney wasn't on the pitch because of his perforamnce.

Rui Fonte can be a rough and tumble, battling centre-forward

We all know the Portuguese forward has technique in abundance but at times against the Brewers he really looked like an old-fashioned, English No. 9.

Despite playing only 75 minutes, Fonte had the 8 duels, the fourth most in the Fulham side behind Sessegnon (10), Johansen (9) and Odoi (13). He worked exceptionally hard against three centre-halves and even though he only won half of his battles, he looked like a complete forward.

His second goal embodied this, first winning a header and then having the tenacity to follow it up to make the next touch past Stephen Bywater.

Fulham need another striker

Not often the realisation you come to after bagging six at home. Indeed there was a lot to be impressed about the Cottagers' forward play.

In December, Tom Cairney called for his side to score 'scrappy' goals , and yesterday they did. Sessegnon's efforts in particular showed the willingness to score when Burton failed to clear. There was also some cool finishes by Lucas Piazon and Rui Fonte, and a perfect run and lob that made Kamara look as good as anyone.

Jokanovic spoke to the BBC after the match however, and his point should convince anyone.

Craven Cottage can be a fortress

Now, I'm sure you all know about the atmosphere at home but yesterday, Craven Cottage was LOUD.

The old architecture lends itself to some incredible acoustics that are difficult to reproduce elsewhere in the league. With Fulham in the form they are and backed by a vociferous crowd it will be a difficult place for any team to come.

The Cottagers have won their last four home games in the league, and they could really build a promotion bid off this kind of form if it can continue.

