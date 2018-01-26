Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans have waited with baited breathe for Ryan Sessegnon to play higher up the pitch more regularly.

The 17-year-old scored twice in the 6-0 win against Burton from a more advanced position and linked up will with Denis Odoi on the left flank.

Some Cottagers might have even fancied the youngster as a striker given his two 'fox in the box' finishes.

Could the loan signing of Southampton's Matt Targett be the moment supporters have been waiting for though?

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic was coy in giving his take on the impact of Targett on Sessegnon's role.

He said: "It depends on the game plan but his natural position is left full-back and this kind of player will give more options for my team.

If you ask if Ryan Sessegnon will play only as a winger. It will depend on the game plan.

"He shows he can play perfect in both positions. Some games I play him as winger too if you remember our game but I am talking about Sessegnon when you asked me about Matt.

"He can be the perfect player to play behind the left winger."

The 22-year-old Southampton product has played in the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Europa League at a young age and has impressed the Fulham manager during his short time training with the club.

Jokanovic said: "Matt can be an important player for us. He's young, talented with Premier League experience. In these few days with us he's showed the quality and we believe he will adapt himself fast and he will be able to help us immediately."

Targett will wear the 21 shirt and is excited by the prospect of his debut.

He said: "I’m really happy to be here.

"I am looking forward to helping the side push on to the Play-Offs.

"One of the main reasons I joined is that Club is in a great place at the moment and the results have been fantastic. I can’t wait to be a part of that.

"I am very excited to make my Fulham debut and the most important thing is that we pick up the three points when I do."

