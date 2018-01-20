The video will start in 8 Cancel

What a game, what a display, what a Fulham performance.

6-0.

This was perhaps Fulham's best display of the season, with the first half in particular being an overwhelming effort from the Cottagers.

Rui Fonte was on fire with his two goals, Ryan Sessegnon showed his usual trickery and class, Lucas Piazon deserved his goal, Aboubakar Kamara produced an incredible finish and Ryan Fredericks was a constant threat.

It's difficult to find words for how good Fulham were at points today. They simply looked a different level to Burton.

