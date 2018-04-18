The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former QPR midfielder Joey Barton has reached an agreement to become Fleetwood Town's new head coach for next season.

The 35-year-old will join the League One club on June 2nd after his suspension for breaking Football Association betting rules ends.

He has agreed a three-year contract with the North West club - he was released by Burnely in June 2017 as a result of the ban.

Barton almost joined the Cod Army while he was at QPR. There was a chance of a six-month loan deal in 2012 when he was due to serve a 12-match ban.

.

Barton said: “I’m very excited by the challenge and the project at Fleetwood Town.

“It’s a club I’ve known for a long time, and a chairman I already have a very good relationship with.

“My first job in management was always going to be a big decision for me and I’m delighted with the opportunity ahead, I’m joining a club with big ambitions. I’m looking forward to getting started on June 2."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.