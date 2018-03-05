Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former QPR midfielder Jermaine Jenas has admitted he didn't do enough to reach the heights he wanted in his career.

The Nottingham Forest youth product played for Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa before plying his trade for the Rs.

He earned 21 England caps, won the League Cup with Spurs in 2008 and played in the Champions League for Newcastle.

Despite that the 35-year-old regrets he didn't achieve more in a career where he was PFA Young Player of the Year in 2002/2003 and made his international debut aged 19 against Australia in 2003.

The BT Sport and Match of the Day pundit was critical of himself but also of Newcastle where he suggested the demands were well below what was expected in England training, when speaking to Steven Gerrard and Steve McManaman.

Read the discussion from BT Sport’s Premier League Tonight below:

Jenas said: "I didn’t achieve what I set out to achieve in the game, which never sits well with you as a professional.

"There were issues I had to deal with, with regards to injuries and so on. I also ran into one of the most-elite midfield generations of English history.

"I was competing with these players but a lot of that I stare in the mirror and it’s things I have to take on about what I didn’t bring to the table. There are other attributes - like when Lamps [Frank Lampard] really started to kick on.

"I remember a game in South Africa for Lucas Radebe’s testimonial [in May 2003], and I had kind of just come through as the 19-year-old.

"Sven [Goran Eriksson] really liked me but Lamps had got himself back into the equation and we were battling it out at this point.

"Lamps had Jose Mourinho at the helm, was pushing for Champions League and I was at Newcastle where Bobby had just left and it was going the other way.

"But what it always boils down to is yourself as a player. There were moments during my career where obviously I just didn’t do enough to get to the heights.”

Steven Gerrard: "I think it definitely helps when you’re playing in a Champions League side and you’re shining in midweek under the lights, like Frank [Lampard] if he is playing for Chelsea against Barcelona.

"If he nicks a goal, he is bound to have an advantage over Jermaine when it comes down to England selection, with Jermaine playing at Newcastle - with all due respect.

"Sometimes it depends on which players are around you, what club you’re at, and what stage you’re performing at."

Jenas: "I felt it a lot when I was with England, you could feel the winners in the dressing room.

"We never performed really well as a team I never found, there were too many individuals and not enough of us together.

"But I always felt like when I came back from England my levels went up and I could feel them almost dwindle as the weeks went on [at Newcastle].

"Training with England was at such an intense level and everyone wants to be in the team.

"I’d come back to Newcastle and I’d be up here [gestures high into the air with his hands], miles ahead of everybody and then literally because the demand wasn’t as high at Newcastle as it was with England, my standards just dropped, and dropped, and dropped gradually throughout the weeks until you’re at the point where you kind of bring yourself down back to Newcastle level.

"Whereas Steve [Gerrard] would be like Liverpool [gestures in the air with his hand again and continues to], Frank would be like Chelsea, Rio Ferdinand [Manchester] United. They were winners and they won things.

"I suppose that’s the difference in the league, it’s as simple as that. Some people accept their status of where they are, and whoever is in that dressing room it’s up to them to drag everyone together and make sure you do go and achieve more.”

Steve McManaman: "I think it’s hard at that level [for England] if you’re not being successful, but you’re in an average-performing team.

"It’s hard to shine and drag them forward all the time. So if you’re playing with England and you’re training with them - when you have the ball, Steven’s [Gerrard’s] bombing on, or the right-back’s bombing on.

"Then suddenly you go back to Newcastle and you’re expecting that right-back to be there [ahead of you], and the right-back is not up to it today and is staying there [behind you], and you’re doing that side pass because you haven’t got a choice - but you want people to give you options.

"If you’re in a team that’s not firing and not flying every week, then you’re bound to have players who go: ‘Well I’m staying here today Jermaine.’ Then you’re passing sideways, and you’re the one that has to go and do things.

"It’s definitely the players around you who can lift you to another level - and, on the flip side, can probably drag you back a lot."

Jenas: "I don’t blame anybody for what happened. I look at myself. I’ve always been accepting of the way that it went.

"I do live with regrets because I didn’t achieve what I wanted to achieve in the game."

