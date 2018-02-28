The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR youngster Chris Paul could be on his way to Coventry City after impressing during a trial with the League Two side.

The defender, who started his career at Tottenham Hotspur, could sign for the Sky Blues on a youth loan until the end of the season after reportedly being told that he doesn't have a future in west London.

Paul, a midfielder, who can also play in the centre of defence, has played in two Under-23s trial games for City and appears to have done enough to impress development coach Jason Farndon.

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph , Farndon said: “I think he’s a good player.

“He’s obviously come out of a Championship club.

“He has been told there’s nothing there for him at QPR where his pathway is blocked.

“It’s not us judging if he’s a good footballer, because he is.

“It’s whether we see him progressing through to the first team because we don’t stockpile players just to play in the 23s. They have got to be really knocking on the gaffer’s door.”

Asked what happens next, Farndon said: “I’m not too sure because he’s still only 20 so I think he can move through a youth loan.

“They have told him he’s getting nothing at the end of his contract but as far as playing in games, that’s it because you can only play two games as a triallist.

“So we will have to see how it works out.”

Paul has been a regular in Paul Hall's under-23s side this term after joining the club in 2016.

