The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yoann Barbet has little interest in trading Brentford's play-off push for a relegation battle with Reading.

The Royals had a bid knocked back for the defender last week as it was nowhere near the club's evaluation.

And Barbet, while flattered with the interest, is enjoying his time at Brentford and doesn't see any point in leaving the club at this juncture.

He said when asked about his future by GetWestLondon: “It's always nice to have some club to buy you, but I'm just focused on Brentford. We are doing a really great job at the moment.

I'm playing all the games, so it doesn't disturb me - I just focus on my game and I try and do my best to win the game.”

When asked about the club's fortunes making an impact, Barbet replied: “I don't see a lot of good points for me to move at this moment to Reading. I'm pleased to be playing for Brentford and enjoying my time.

“As I said, I'm playing every game so I don't see any point for me to move to any team at the moment.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .