The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yoann Barbet believes that as long as Chris Mepham keeps his feet on the ground then he'll have an excellent career.

The Wales U21 international was the subject to a deadline day bid from Bournemouth, with the Bees rejecting an offer of £8million.

And Barbet was gushing about his Brentford team-mate's ability, professionalism and desire to learn off Andreas Bjelland.

“He has the right attitude and I'm not worried about his future. If he keeps his feet on the ground he'll have a great career,” he said.

“He's really good. He's had 11 games as a professional and Bournemouth just wanted to buy him for more than £8million.

“He's a great player with a really good attitude as well. I think he's really really good and he's trying to learn every day.

“He's asking questions of Andreas who is an important player who has played for the national team. Andreas has helped him a lot and he's been really good for the last 11 games he played.”

Barbet was subject to a derisory offer from Reading earlier in January but Brentford rejected it out of hand.

He reflected: “I had some contact with my agent but I didn't want to move so it's clear in my mind. I'm playing every week so I don't see why I could leave.

“I don't want to leave. I'm playing here and we have good things to do between now and the end of the season. There was no point in leaving in January.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .