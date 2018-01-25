The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Martin spent last season on loan with Fulham and now the frontman is being linked with a return to Craven Cottage.

The 29-year-old looked likely to make the move from Derby County to Sunderland, but that move appears to have hit a snag, with the Whites reportedly interested in swooping.

Martin was a hit at the start of his loan move last year, scoring nine goals in his first 19 appearances.

But he then went on strike in an attempt to manoeuvre a way back to parent club Derby County when Steve McClaren was appointed the new boss.

Fulham refused and Martin was eventually brought back into the Fulham set up, scoring twice more before the end of the season.

So what do the Whites fans think of the potential of him coming back for more?

It's fair to say they're mixed. We had seven responses on our Facebook page and all said no, but on Twitter there were some who wanted to "forgive and forget".

You can see the best of the Twitter reaction below.