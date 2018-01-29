The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lasse Vibe is in negotiations with Chinese club Yanbian FC after Brentford accepted a bid for the striker.

The Dane, who turns 31 next month, is out of contract at the end of the season and the Bees received an offer they felt was too good to refuse.

Chinese club football has only been come into many English fans' awareness in recent years, notably after Nicolas Anelka moved to Shanghai Shenua from Chelsea in the 2011/12. Didier Drogba followed the Frenchman to the Chinese side after helping the Blues win the Champions League.

So, GetWestLondon has taken a closer look at the club and the city that Vibe will potentially move to.

Who are Yanbian FC?

Yanbian FC were relegated last year after two seasons in the Chinese Super League, finishing 15th in the 16 team division.

They had spent seven years in the Chinese Super League since professional football began in 1994 but spent 15 years outside the top flight after relegation in 2000. Their highest finish was fourth in 1997.

Their current squad includes Richard Guzmics, who featured for Hungary at Euro 2016, and South Korea international Hwang Il-su.

Where do they play?

Yanbian FC are based in the city of Yanji, which is the capital of the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture. It has a population of approximately 650,000, which is small for China given that Shanghai has a population of over 23million.

It's 1,400km north east of Beijing and close to the borders of Russia and North Korea. The Russian city of Vladivostok is nearby.

It's location to the North Korean border means that a significant proportion of the population are from the peninsula with Chinese and Korean official languages.

China is historically North Korea's largest trading partner and Yanji is the centre of a lot of that trade, with recent investment coming from South Korea.

The close proximity to the secretive regime has led to international incidents. The North's second nuclear test in May 2009 caused a 4.5 magnitude earthquake with an epicentre 112 miles from the city, putting a strain on relations between the two countries.

Does a deal have to be done by January 31?

The short answer to this is no as the transfer window in China doesn't slam shut until February 28 2018.

However, if Brentford are keen on bringing in a replacement, they would rather see a deal completed as soon as possible.

