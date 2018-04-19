The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham seem to be in a good position this summer in terms of contracts - with nearly all their key men tied down to long-term deals at the club.

Tony Khan's policy of tying down players to longer deals, with the extra club option for another year, has seen most of the side tied down to long deals - meaning Fulham are in the best position when it comes to their futures.

However, a number of loan deals do run out in the summer, while one key player's future is still up in the air, with Ryan Fredericks only having a few months remaining on his contract.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Targett and Cyrus Christie all joined the club in January, while no key players left the Cottage for pastures new.

The Cottagers have done a good job of tying down the vast majorities of their stars to long-term deals, with club options for a further year on most newly-agreed contracts and new signings at the club.

That includes the likes of captain Tom Cairney, Kevin McDonald and Marcus Bettinelli - all who have long term contracts with club options to further extend it, should they wish to do so.

With contracts ending in June and some running all the way through to 2021, the side look in good shape for the future.

2018

Ryan Fredericks - June 2018

Cauley Woodrow - June 2018 (with club option of a further year)

George Williams - June 2018

Loan deals -

Tomas Kalas - May 2018

Lucas Piazon - May 2018

Oliver Norwood - May 2018

Sheyi Ojo - May 2018

Aleksandar Mitrovic - May 2018

Mattt Targett - May 2018

2019

Stefan Johansen - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Neeskens Kebano - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Kevin McDonald - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Floyd Ayite - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

David Button - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Tim Ream - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Denis Odoi - June 2019 (with club option of a further year)

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson - June 2019

Stephen Humphrys - June 2019

Aron Davies - JUne 2019 (with club option of a further year)

2020

Ryan Sessegnon - June 2020 (with club option of a further year)

Steven Sessegnon - June 2020 (with club option of a further year)

Rui Fonte - June 2020 (with club option of a further year)

Ibrahima Cisse - June 2020 (with club option of a further year)

Marcus Bettinelli - June 2020 (with club option of a further year)

Marcelo Djalo - June 2020 (with club option of a further year)

Tayo Edun - June 2020

Luca de la Torre - June 2020

Matt O'Riley - June 2020

Marlon Fossey - June 2020 (club option of a further year)

2021

Tom Cairney - June 2021 (with club option of a further year)

Aboubakar Kamara - June 2021 (with club option of a further year)

Cyrus Christie - June 2021 (with club option of a further year)

