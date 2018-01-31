Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's finally Transfer Deadline Day, and in all honesty, it's been a fairly quiet window from the Play-off chasers.

Matt Targett is the only signing so far, coming in from Southampton on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season, while Michael Madl, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Jordan Graham and Yohan Mollo have all left the club.

But what are we expecting today from Fulham ?

We've taken a look at the business that could be done at Motspur Park in the coming hours.

Incomings

The club were working on a deal for Watford man Stefano Okaka , but that looks like it may have hit a snag with his parent club wanting a large loan fee, while he himself isn't set on a move to the Championship.

While the club would like a striker, if that deal wasn't to go through I wouldn't expect them to rush into the making any knee jerk signings - the club are happy with what they have and are only looking to add that bit of extra quality to their squad to see them into the Play-offs.

Slavisa Jokanovic still wants a centre back, but that is looking unlikely to happen today, at this moment in time.

Outgoings

The club remain confident of keeping hold of their star players, with it looking unlikely that Tom Cairney or Ryan Fredericks will be on their way out today.

Cairney was with the club's physio yesterday as he continues his recovery from that knee injury, while Fulham will rebuff any approach made for the skipper.

There's been no developments on Fredericks since Stoke and Swansea were interested in him, while it's the same for Ryan Sessegnon, who both look set to remain at the Cottage.

Meanwhile, we could see a few outgoings in terms of loans, with Stephen Humphrys looking likely to head out, while Tayo Edun and Mattias Kait have also been made available for a loan move.

George Williams is also expected to complete his move to St Johnstone as well today, while the club are looking at ways of offloading Rafa Soares.

