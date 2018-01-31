The video will start in 8 Cancel

It may be transfer deadline day but it is not imperative for Lasse Vibe's move from Brentford to Yanbian FC to be completed today.

The Danish striker has been in negotiations with the Chinese club, who were relegated from the Super League last term.

While clubs in England have until January 31 to sign players, in China the window remains open until February 28.

While the Bees would prefer to see a deal completed sooner rather than later, there is not the urgency for the deal to go through.

Brentford will also be deciding on whether to allow young players out the door on a temporary basis in order to gain experience in senior football.

Ilias Chatzitheodoridis joined Cheltenham and Justin Shaibu moved to Walsall on loan deals for the rest of the season and there is a chance there could be more outgoings of this nature.

