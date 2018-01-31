Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Transfer deadline day is among the the most exciting days in the sporting calendar; a 24 hour period when anything is possible.

QPR fans have seen some memorable deadline days over the years, but early signs suggest it could be a quiet one.

In terms of incoming transfers, there appears to be very little movement at the moment, with the only glimpses of activity surround Charlie Cooper and Aaron Eyoma who have been on trial with the club, but as of yet there has been no indication that these trials have led to any kind of formal offer.

Deadline Day Live: Updates as Brentford, QPR, Chelsea and Fulham look to do deals

January has also seen the Hoops offload a number of players this month; the most notable being the departures of Steven Caulker and Yeni Ngbakoto, two deals which will go a long way to reducing the wage bill.

The club have also made the decision to release Ariel Borysiuk and sending Sean Goss on loan to Rangers, with both deals seemingly making sense due to lack of first team opportunities.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

We've also seen a plethora of under-23 players leaving the club due to lack of a pathway to the first team, meaning the January trim is almost complete.

With just over 12 hours remaining (at the time of writing) until the deadine, there could still be room for another departure or two.

My understanding is that nothing is forthcoming, but with a handful of young players struggling for game-time, the club will no doubt be looking for loan options to allow the youngsters to gain first team football for the second half of the season.

It would be a huge surprise to see any of the first team stars leaving the club, but stranger things have happened on transfer deadline day!

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .