Clinton Morrison has said that Tom Cairney must focus on performing for Fulham amidst speculation surrounding his future at the club.

The midfielder, who has been linked with a move to West Brom and West Ham, was a notable absentee in the 3-1 victory over Barnsley yesterday, which Slavisa Jokanovic put down to his knee issues.

However, speaking on Football on 5, the former Crystal Palace striker says that agents can have a huge influence in situations like this.

Assessing Cairney's absence, Morrison said: "He says he’s got a knee injury and you have to believe him that he has got it.

"Cairney is one of the best midfielders in the Championship. He’s a terrific talent so you know there will be a lot of clubs interested.

“Agents get into a players head and say ‘maybe miss the game’, but he’s got to carry on doing well for Fulham and something will happen for him eventually.”



