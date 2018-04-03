The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Ham boss David Moyes was in the stands at Craven Cottage to watch Fulham's game with Leeds United, but who was he watching?

The Hammers were interested in Tom Cairney in the January Transfer Window, seeing bids rejected for the talismanic midfielder before the end of the window.

The side were also reportedly interested in full back Ryan Fredericks, who, along with Cairney, was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season earlier on today.

There's also Fulham's big striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Moyes was at Serbia's 2-0 win over Nigeria in the international break to watch the Newcastle loanee score twice at Barnet's Hive Stadium, and was here watching the striker score once again for Fulham.

He's been in stunning form for Fulham and Moyes is keen on the striker - he'll have been pleased with what he saw tonight.

