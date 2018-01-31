The video will start in 8 Cancel

Malaga are reportedly set to beat Fulham to loan signing of Stefano Okaka, according to HITC .

The Cottagers were hopeful of bringing a striker to the club before tonight's 11pm deadline, but it looks like Okaka has snubbed a move to the Cottage in favour of one to sunny Spain, if HITC are the be believed.

The report believe that Okaka didn't want to move down to the Championship and would favour a move to La Liga.

It bears similarities to Fulham's move for Diego Rolan in the summer, who opted for a move to Malaga after failing to agree personal terms at the Cottage.

If Fulham fail to land Okaka, it looks unlikely there will be any incomings at the Cottage today, but it looks likely there could be some loan departures.

