Fulham have confirmed the signing of Middlesbrough full back Cyrus Christie on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The club, as usual with their new contract policy at the club, have the option of a further year should they decide to take it, which could see the Irishman stay at the club until 2022.

Christie only joined Boro in the summer, having joined from Derby after playing 119 times for the Rams.

Tony Khan said: “I am very excited to welcome Cyrus into the Fulham family on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

“He is a fantastic young player who brings both an international pedigree and a wealth of Championship experience with him. I can't wait for him to join us and help the squad continue to push for promotion.”

