The future of Fulham's Ryan Fredericks is up in the air, with Stoke City and Swansea both sniffing about the right back, while QPR are Brentford have already completed deals.
Chelsea are once again looking to offload some of their youngsters on loan deals too - and let's not forget to mention the Romelu Lukaku revelations that emerged last night.
We'll have all the latest goings on, from all our west London clubs, the Championship and indeed the world if one takes place that catches our eye, right here throughout the day.
There's bound to be more transfers to come as January really starts to hot up.
Legal action - got to love the transfer window
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to seek legal advice over claims by Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri that he left the club after receiving a ‘voodoo message’.
The Toffees’ chief made the bizarre claim to shareholders during the club’s general meeting on Tuesday evening.
KDB confident Sanchez will move to Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne believes Alexis Sanchez would be a welcome addition to the Manchester City squad.
The Premier League leaders have been heavily linked with a January move for the Arsenal forward.
There were suggestions in December that City, who have long been interested in Sanchez, would prefer to wait until the Chile international comes out of contract in the summer.
But an injury to striker Gabriel Jesus has since sparked rumours a deal could be done sooner.
City have not commented on whether this might happen but midfielder De Bruyne at least appears confident Sanchez will become a City player sooner or later.
De Bruyne said: “(He is) a very good player. Obviously we will see what happens in this transfer period.
“If a good player comes to us that is better, if he doesn’t come we do it with the team we have. We are on a good period already - the whole season. Everybody is doing a good job.
“When he comes he will add something to the team.”
In non transfer news, Florian Jozefzoon believes Brentford could compete in the top five of the Championship.
The bizarre nature of transfers
The big story in England is the fact that voodoo played a part in Romelu Lukaku’s move to Manchester United
Farhad Moshiri revealed that he made a huge push to keep the Belgian out of the clutches of the Red Devils but ultimately failed.
Quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Mr Moshiri said: “For Romelu I assure you I did whatever was humanly possible. If I tell you what we offered him you won’t believe what we did and we then offered him a better deal.
“With his agent came to Finch Farm to sign the contract Robert (Elstone) was there, everything was in place and a few reporters were outside.
“Then, somehow, during the meeting they said he called his mother and said he was on a pilgrimage in Africa or somewhere and he had a voodoo and he got this message that he needs to go to Chelsea.
“I got close to Rom, I like the boy, he’s a good boy, and I used all my charm to keep him and I just flatly failed.
“We lost money on that. To buy Rom now would be £120million. The issue was his brain had gone. He was in LA and he wouldn’t come back.
“What can you do? Alex Ferguson couldn’t keep Ronaldo. He got one more year out of him then he left. Suarez had to bite a few players.”
