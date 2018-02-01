Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a last hour that was.

After the Stefano Okaka deal fell through it looked like it could be a quiet night in SW6 , with very little happening as the clock ticked its way down to the 11pm deadline.

But it's funny how a failed move at one club can open the door for so many opportunities.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who had been in Belgium in the morning, was suddenly on a plane to Fulham to complete a move, while Middlesbrough fullback Cyrus Christie had popped up at Motspur to undergo a medical - all in the last half hour.

Last summer, Deadline Day was a bit of a disappointment to Fulham fans - a move for Dwight Gayle fell through but Yohan Mollo and Jordan Graham were signed, and it was easy to see why supporters were apprehensive heading into the final few hours.

But my word, Tony Khan and the recruitment team pulled it out of the bag and have now handed Slavisa Jokanovic all the tools necessary to mount not only a Play-off push, but an automatic promotion challenge to get into the Premier League.

After the outburst at the start of the window from the head coach, there was a worry that the recruitment team and Jokanovic weren't seeing eye to eye again, and it looked like it could be another one of those windows for Fulham.

But it only took a couple of more weeks for those fears to be extinguished, when Matt Targett arrived on loan from Southampton to fill that left back spot Jokanovic so desperately wanted.

Not only does that add a left back to the team that can play as wing back, but it also allows Fulham to unleash Ryan Sessegnon further forward - which they've been doing to devastating effect in recent weeks.

Michael Madl, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Yohan Mollo, Rafa Soares and Jordan Graham all departed the club, clearing space in the squad while freeing up wages, and crucially a loan space, for any more potential incomings.

Fulham have been crying out for a striker and a defender for a while now - and cometh Dealine Day, cometh the men.

Mitrovic, with Premier League and Championship experience, something Jokanovic was keen for, has the potential to be a stunning signing for the club, adding quality and experience to the current duo of Rui Fonte and Aboubakar Kamara.

Christie, with Championship and international experience for the Republic of Ireland, is another one who knows the division, as well as adding cover at right back and in defence.

He might not be the centre back that some were hopeful for, but the club now have two players at right back with quality - Christie's signing will give competition to Fredericks who hasn't really had that before, and competition can only make a player better.

Fulham haven't stood still this window - the opportunity to get into not just the Play-offs, but the top two is doable for the club in the final part of the season, and the recruitment team have seen the opportunity and given Jokanovic the tools needed to mount a serious promotion push.

They're the form team, they're in Championship winning form in fact (Wolves are way too far ahead for the Whites to catch them) and now with quality reinforcements who knows where they will end up come May.

In terms of keeping players, this is where the club has really done well.

Teams were interested in Sessegnon, Fredericks and Tom Cairney, but Fulham's position all winter was that no key players would be sold, and they stuck to it.

All three remain at the club.

Forget the incomings, the fact the club were able to keep hold of those three key players shows how serious they are about getting into the Premier League.

It would've been easy to cash in, especially with Fredericks, but with the potential money the Premier League could bring, and the position the side are in, why not go for broke?

They haven't been in a better position since dropping down to the Championship to get back into the top flight.

I gave credit to the recruitment team after the summer window, I felt they had done well to add depth, if not overall quality, to the team.

This time around, I think Mr Khan has learnt from the summer, and last January to a degree, and added quality where Fulham have needed it.

I think it also shows what kind of model Fulham could be working with under James Lovell - all three signings were English based with either Premier League or Championship experience, something that hasn't been a key thing under Craig Kline's transfer model.

I imagine Jokanovic will be a very happy man in his press conference tomorrow - what a difference a month makes.

