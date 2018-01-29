The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Ham are reportedly set to turn their attention to Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin after their efforts to sign Tom Cairney were rebuffed.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are readying a £20m bid for the former Southampton man, with contact already being made with the Merseyside club.

Fulham are adamant that Tom Cairney is not for sale after slapping a £30m price tag on the midfielder, which has seemingly deterred West Ham from pursuing an interest in the star.

The future of Cairney is likely to be a key talking point until the transfer window closes on Wednesday, but the Cottagers remain firm in their stance that he is not for sale.

The Scotland international was a notable absentee for Saturday's 3-1 victory over Barnsley, with the club confirming he missed out as a result of his ongoing knee injury.

