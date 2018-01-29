The video will start in 8 Cancel

West Ham are reportedly ready to pay £20m as they look to strike a deal for Fulham star Tom Cairney.

According to reports in The Sun, the Hammers are willing to up their offer from £15m to £20m to get the deal over the line, but this still remains some way short of the Cottagers valuation.

Fulham remain adamant that Tom Cairney is not for sale after slapping a £30m price tag on the midfielder.

The future of Cairney is likely to be a key talking point until the transfer window closes on Wednesday, but the Cottagers remain firm in their stance.

The Scotland international was a notable absentee for Saturday's 3-1 victory over Barnsley, with the club confirming he missed out as a result of his ongoing knee injury.

The 27-year-old was subject to a £20m bid from Newcastle in the summer and has since signed a new deal - one of the longest at the club.

His new contract runs until 2021, with the option of a further year.

It's understood that Fulham are under no pressure to sell Cairney, with the west London club understandably keen to hold onto it's prized asset as they target promotion to the Premier League.

