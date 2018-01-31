The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stefan Okaka's move to Galatasaray has reportedly broken down, according to Di Marzio .

Reports had suggested that the Watford striker was on his way to Turkey to sign for the Turkish side, but reports have now said there isn't enough time for him to travel there and sign a deal before the end of the window.

Fulham are interested in the 28-year-old but the striker doesn't seem to fancy a move to the Championship, with Malaga also reported to be a possible destination for the forward.

Elsewhere, George Williams and Stephen Humphrys have left the club on loan, signing for St Johnstone and Rochdale respectively.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .