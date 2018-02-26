Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to offer Fulham £35million for wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Telegraph .

Spurs have been heavily linked with the 17-year-old and are thought to have wanted to sign him in January, but Fulham stuck to their stance that no key players would leave west London during the Transfer Window.

The report states, however, that Fulham will try their best to keep hold of their top scorer once again should they be promoted to the Premier League and value the youngster at closer to £50million.

It also states that Tottenham will test the resolve of the Cottagers either way and are confident of landing him ahead of the likes of Manchester United and other rivals.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Sessegnon has repeatedly said he is happy at his boyhood club and wants to play with the Whites in the Premier League in the past, alongside twin Steven.

The wonderkid is currently Fulham's top scorer with 13 goals this season, with only Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scoring more league goals in 2018.

