Brentford have reportedly offered a trial to Sweden wonderkid Joel Mumbongo.

The young striker, who turned 19 two days ago, has been with the Bees for the past week, according to Fotbolldirekt.

The teenager has now returned to his club BK Hacken, who play in the Allsvenskan, which is the top tire of football in the Scandinavian country.

Mumbongo is reported to have told Goteborgs Posten that he was with the Brentford B team to see how he would adapt: "I was there and trained a little because they wanted to see me in their environment."

Mumbongo has been offered a new contract with the Swedish club, but has not signed anything yet as he waits to see if any other offers come in from other countries.

