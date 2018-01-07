Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Southampton full back Matt Targett is set to join Fulham on loan until the end of the season, according to the Sun .

The 22-year-old, who was the Saints’ Young Player of the Season in the 2014/15 season, has fallen out of favour at St Mary’s and could be on his way to the Cottage as the club look for a new left back.

Slavisa Jokanovic, who launched a furious tirade regarding a disagreement on transfers and the strength of the side last week, wants to add a new full back to the side in order to allow him to push Ryan Sessegnon further forward - something he’s felt unable to do with Rafa Soares not quite fitting the bill.

And now, according to the report, Targett looks set to head to the Cottage on a loan deal until the end of the season, which would make him the seventh loanee the club have on their books.

