Fulham have allegedly made a move for former loan man Chris Martin, according to reports in the Sunderland Echo .

The 29-year-old looked set to agree a move to Sunderland, but he stalled on the move and has gone to Dubai with his current side for their warm weather training camp.

The Black Cats will speak to the player on his return, but the Echo now claim Fulham have made a move and are confident of brining him back to the Cottage.

The report reads: "And the Echo understands that Fulham have now made a move for Martin and are believed to be confident of bringing the player back to Craven Cottage after his loan spell there last season."

The striker joined Fulham on loan last season from Derby and had an eventful time in SW6, refusing to play for the club as he tried to manoeuvre a way back to his parent club midway through the season.

Fulham refused, however, and he ended the season at the club after Slavisa Jokanovic welcomed him back into the first team fold, but he returned to Derby at the culmination of his loan deal.

The club are on the lookout for a striker this January, with the likes of Lewis Grabban and Dwight Gayle all being linked to Fulham, although the upturn in form of Aboubakar Kamara and Rui Fonte makes the signing of one less important than it was previously thought.

