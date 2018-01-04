The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ryan Manning has ruled out leaving QPR on loan this month despite falling out of favour.

The 20-year-old hasn't featured for the first team since the 2-0 defeat against Derby in November, but speaking to Get West London Manning said he's confident that he'll get more opportunities to impress.

Asked whether he thinks a loan move is possible, he said: "No not really.

"I think there's going to be opportunities over the next few weeks. That period over Christmas takes it's toll on every squad in the Championship because it's extremely busy.

"There'll be plenty of opportunities over the next couple of months, and I've still played eight or nine games this season so it's not like I'm not involved at all.

"I just need to keep learning every day and eventually I'll get my opportunity to impress and get back involved."