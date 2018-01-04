Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR youngster Charlie Owens is being lined up for a potential loan move in the January transfer window, according to GetWestLondon sources.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Hoops from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, has been a regular in Paul Hall's under-23s side this term, with the young side sitting second on the league.



While he's enjoyed the experience in the youth ranks, it's thought that the next step for Owens is to challenge himself in the professional game.

It's thought that contact is being made with a number of clubs in League One and League Two about Owens, but it's understood that a move is unlikely before the end of the month.

The benefits of a loan move are clear for all to see at Loftus Road, with the club welcoming Ebere Eze back to the club after a successful loan spell at League Two side Wycombe Wanderers.

Eze made a real impression during his time with the Chairboys, and after returning to QPR it's expected that he will get his chance to impress Ian Holloway in the first team over the coming weeks.