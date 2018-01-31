The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jay Emmanuel Thomas is reportedly being lined up for a late switch the Scottish side Hibernian.

According to Tam McManus at the Herald, the forward could be a replacement for striker Simon Murray if his loan move to Dundee materialises.

The 27-year hasn't featured for QPR since April 2016, and with his contract due to expire in the summer, it appears that he has made his last appearance in the blue and white hoops.

It's thought that QPR wouldn't stand in the striker's way should they receive a suitable offer.

McManus's Tweet can be seen below.

