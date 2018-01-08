The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR are reportedly among the Championship sides chasing the signature of Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw.

According to a report in yesterday's Sunday Mirror, the Hoops were named alongside Reading and Ipswich Town as potential suitors for the frontman.

The 25-year-old left Walsall to move to Oakwell 18 months ago, and has adapted well to life in the Championship, scoring nine goals so far this season.

While Bradshaw has scored more goals this season than any member of the QPR squad, it still remains to be seen whether the Hoops would be in a position to convince the Tykes to part with their top striker.

A striker is thought to be Ian Holloway's top priority this month, but it's thought that the club will look to offload several more players before making any additions.

