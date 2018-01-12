The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR are reported to have made a move to loan Cardiff City's Anthony Pilkington.

According to reports in the Daily Star, the Hoops join Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich and Barnsley in the hunt for the winger, who has fallen out of favour in the Welsh capital.

Pilkington has played just four times for the Bluebirds this season, indicating that he is not part of Neil Warnock's plans.

The 29-year-old is a Republic of Ireland international and has played for clubs including Huddersfield Town and Norwich City before joining Cardiff City.

The Hoops are actively looking to bolster their attack, but with funds as a premium, they would almost certainly be looking for a cost-effective solution.

This means that a loan move for Pilkington could be plausible, however with such competition for his signature it could prove difficult to get the deal over the line.

