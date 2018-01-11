The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR are reportedly among a number of clubs interested in Stevenage striker Danny Newton.

According to reports in the Birmingham Mail, the Hoops sit alongisde Barnsley and MK Dons as the sides leading the charge to sign the forward, who joined the League Two side in the summer.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

It's been well-publicised that the Rs are in the searching for a frontman this month, but with the club's financial predicament, it'll be limited as to what QPR can afford.

Newton scored 29 goals last season for Tamworth, a tally which earned him a move to Stevenage, and it's thought he could be about to make another step up after an impressive start to his career with Boro.

He has scored nine goals in 25 games for Stevenage and could be seen as a cost-effective way to bolster the attacking line.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .