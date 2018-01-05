The video will start in 8 Cancel

French giants PSG are the latest club to show an interest in Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon, according to our sister site Mirror Online .

They join Tottenham, Manchester United and Real Madrid in wanting the 17-year-old, but the Cottagers are adamant that they want to keep hold of all their stars this transfer window, including their prized youngster.

Sessegnon, who has played the most minutes for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side this season, is Fulham’s top scorer with seven goals and is producing performance after performance in the Championship.

Reports have suggested clubs will be offering fees of £50m, £25m and £20m to lure the wonderkid away from the Cottage, but GetWestLondon understand that Sessegnon is happy at his boyhood club, while Fulham remain confident of keeping hold of him during this transfer window.

Meanwhile, it’s also understood that there have been no bids for Ryan Fredericks, who had been linked with a £3m move to Stoke City.

