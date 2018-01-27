Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Middlesbrough are reportedly interest in a cut-price move for QPR midfielder Jordan Cousins.

The link comes from the Daily Mail who have suggested that the former Charlton man could be available for £1m as the club look to 'offset financial concerns'.

(Image: PA)

While a move would indicate fantastic value for money, it was certainly be a surprise considering Tony Pulis has ruled out making any permanent signings this month.

Earlier this week he said: “We’ll see what happens over the next three or four days. If we can add one or two, they’ll be loans. We won’t be spending any money. If people leave, then they leave. We’ll make a decision based on how strong we are if those players leave the football club.

“There’s money there. The chairman has told me there’s money there if I want to spend it. I’ve been in the job for three or four weeks now, but you need three or four months at a football club to actually get to grips with it.

"I don’t want to throw caution to the wind. I want to be pretty sensible if I can with what we try to do, both on and off the pitch. Then at the end of the season, I can go and have a good chat with Steve.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .