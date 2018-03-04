Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City are the latest side to be linked with Fulham wonderkid, Ryan Sessegnon.

The 17-year-old bagged his 14th goal of the season as the Whites beat Derby County 2-1 to leapfrog them into fourth place in the Championship, making it 13 unbeaten for Slavisa Jokanovic's team.

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG have all been linked in the past to Sessegnon, who has been at Fulham since the age of eight, and according to the Mirror , Pep Guardiola's champions-elect are the latest to throw their hat into the ring.

Sessegnon signed his first pro deal in the summer and Fulham hope they'll be able to keep onto him if they get promoted to the Premier League, although the report states that they're bracing themselves for offers whether they go up or not.

There's been talk about the wonderkid being selected for the England squad for the 2018 World Cup, and after the 2-1 victory Jokanovic gave him his biggest backing yet , saying he should definitely be in Gareth Southgate's side that flies to Russia.

