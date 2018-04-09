Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR hotshot Ebere Eze is reportedly being watched by TEN different Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Champions-elect Manchester City.

The 19-year-old started the season out on loan with League Two Wycombe Wanderers, where he scored five goals before returning to Loftus Road in January to strengthen Ian Holloway's attacking options.

He's been getting rave reviews in west London this season, with his manager and team mates alike bigging up the youngster's talents, and according to the Sun on Sunday, he was watched by ten different top flight clubs in QPR's Easter Monday win over Norwich City.

Holloway admitted that he's scared of losing his young talents, like he did with Josh Bowler to Everton in the summer, and with Eze, Paul Smyth, Darnell Furlong and Ryan Manning all excelling, it comes as no surprise there's interest in his youngsters.

Eze enters the final year of his contract this summer, and it's been suggested in the past few months that the Rs are considering tying him down to a new deal, although so far there's been no movement on that front.

