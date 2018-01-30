The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ibrahima Cisse has been linked with a loan move away from Fulham by the Belgian press .

The 23-year-old only signed from Standard Liege in the summer, but has barely featured for the club, with Slavisa Jokanovic preferring to use his trusted midfield three, as well as Oliver Norwood, to the Belgian midfielder.

He signed a three-year deal, but reports in his come country have linked him with a move to Royal Antwerp.

However, it seems that the club want Cisse to stay closer to London if he was to move on loan - something which remains unclear at the moment.

Meanwhile, Fulham have also been linked with Watford striker Stefano Okaka , while Tayo Edun has been made available for loan .

