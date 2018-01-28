Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With just three days of the transfer window to go, speculation continues to mount over Fulham skipper Tom Cairney.

That only heightened at the weekend when he was not in the Whites squad for the game with Barnsley - a game Fulham went on to win 3-1 thanks to two late goals.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic revealed after the game that his captain was still suffering with a knee injury, which was the reason for him not travelling with the squad, but that did not stop people talking and rumours gathering pace.

West Ham were reported to have come in with a £15 million bid late last week, although Fulham maintain that they are not going to sell any of their best players this month.

And according to the bookmakers, who tend to know their stuff, particularly at this time of year, West Brom have dropped out of the race to sign the 27-year-old midfielder.

The Baggies were rumoured to have made a £12 million bid for the Scotland international, but GetWestLondon understands no official bid was placed.

Sky Bet are not offering odds on Cairney moving to the Hawthorns anymore, the only markets they are offering are him staying at Fulham and going to the Hammers.

Cairney is favourite to stay, at 4/9, with a move to the London Stadium offered at 13/8.

