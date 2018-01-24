The video will start in 8 Cancel

He was not what you would call prolific in England, but he could be set for a return.

That's if the rumours are to be believed anyway.

Fulham and West Ham are reportedly interested in former Blackburn Rovers man Ruben Rochina.

The 26-year-old striker is currently with Rubin Kazan but is looking for a way out, with the Russian side allegedly struggling with financial difficulties.

Manager Javi Gracia has recently made the move to England, becoming Watford's new head coach, and frontman Rochina could be joining him.

The Whites are on the lookout for a new striker in this transfer window, with manager Slavisa Jokanovic admitting that he needs more strength in depth at the top end of the pitch.

The boss has also hinted that he is looking for an experienced Championship striker, and Rochina played 19 times for Rovers in during their 2012/13 Championship season, scoring five times.

