Fulham are reportedly chasing a late transfer window deal for Dutch defender Joshua Brenet.

The 23-year-old is a highly rated at PSV Eindhoven and the Dutch giants, top of the Eredivisie, are desperate to keep him until at least the summer.

And Fulham are not the only ones interested in him, according to reports in the Daily Mail. Premier League strugglers Swansea City have also registered an interest, while Watford have also scouted him previously.

Meanwhile Spanish giants Sevilla also tried to sign him earlier in the January transfer window.

Brenet is rated at £4 million and can play at right-back or left-back.

Whites boss Slavisa Jokanovic has already brought in a left-back in this window, having signed Matt Targett on loan from Southampton, so it seems unlikely another would join, unless Ryan Fredericks were to make a late deadline day move elsewhere.

